Prince owned a $840,000 collection of gold bars before he died

Prince owned a collection of gold bars worth $840,000 (£690,000) before he died, it has been reported.

The records from the estate of the late artist, who passed away in April last year, have been released by the Carver County District Court, revealing some of the details of its inventory.

As reported by The Star Tribune, the inventory revealed details about Prince’s collection of 67 10-ounce gold bars, which have a combined value of $840,000. His properties, meanwhile, have a combined worth of $25.4 million, while four of his companies – Paisley Park Enterprises Inc., NPG Records Inc., NPG Music Publishing and LotusFlow3r – had nearly $6 million in cash between them at the time of his death.

The newly-released details from the inventory do not contain, however, information on the value of Prince’s back catalogue, nor does it mention the potential value of the unreleased music and videos that are said to exist. Prince did not leave a will behind.

Back in December, it was revealed that Prince had been in talks with Netflix about a new reality show that was to be set at his Paisley Park residence.

“He was supposed to do something with Netﬂix, a reality show on Paisley Park,” photographer Maya Washington recalled in a GQ interview. “He [asks me]: ‘Why don’t you help me?’ I’m, ‘I’d love to, but you’d have to be in it.’ And he’s, ‘No, no, no, I’m not in it.’ I’m, ‘Why not? You’re so funny—why don’t you want anyone to see your sense of humor?’ And he would shut it down: ‘Maya, I can’t be funny. I have to save the world.’”