Prince Harry spotted rocking out at The Killers’ huge Hyde Park gig

No word yet on what his favourite Killers banger is...

Prince Harry was spotted enjoying himself at The Killers‘ huge Hyde Park gig over the weekend.

The young royal was seen drinking beer and taking selfies in the VIP area while Brandon Flowers and co. were slaying on stage. Check out pictures shared by Harry fan sites below.

The Killers playing a hit-packed headline set in Hyde Park on Saturday night as part of the British Summer Time series. During their set, they honoured their second album ‘Sam’s Town’ and covered Joy Division – read NME’s review of the epic gig.

They were joined on the day by a stellar support bill that included Elbow, Tears For Fears, Cold War Kids, Mystery Jets, British Sea Power and more.

The Killers’ upcoming tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday 15 July and will be available here.

Mon 6th Nov BIRMINGHAM, Genting Arena

Fri 10th Nov NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena

Mon 13th Nov MANCHESTER, Arena

Thurs 16th Nov DUBLIN, 3Arena

Fri 17th Nov BELFAST, SSE Arena

Sun 19th Nov LEEDS, First DIrect Arena

Mon 20th Nov GLASGOW, SSE Hydro

Tues 21st Nov ABERDEEN, GE Arena

Thurs 23rd Nov NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Sat 25th Nov SHEFFIELD, Arena

Mon 27th Nov LONDON, The O2 Arena

Tues 28th Nov LONDON, The O2 Arena