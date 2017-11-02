Michael Jackson’s son Prince hospitalised following motorcycle crash

The 20-year-old suffered no major injuries and has been released

Michael Jackson‘s eldest child Prince was reportedly hospitalised earlier today (Thursday, November 2) following a motorcycle accident.

Prince Michael Jackson, 20, was taken to a Los Angeles hospital by ambulance on Thursday morning after crashing his bike, according to reports. A source told TMZ that Prince “was riding in light rain when he lost control of his bike. He was banged up enough that an ambulance was called and he was taken to a nearby ER.”

The report states that Prince suffered no major injuries, with no broken bones and was released after being checked by a doctor.

The youngster later uploaded a photo of himself in the ambulance to Instagram, along with the caption: “Well shit…”

Well shit… A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Nov 2, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

Meanwhile, the highest-earning dead celebrities in 2017 were recently revealed, with Michael Jackson top of the list.

Forbes‘ annual list ranks the posthumous income of those stars that have passed away. This year’s list sees Michael Jackson in the top spot for the fifth year in a row. The late singer earned $75 million (£56.5m), including income from a new greatest hits album, a Las Vegas Cirque du Soleil show and his stake in EMI’s publishing catalogue.

The second-highest placed musician in the list is Elvis Presley, who sits in fourth place with $35m (£26.4m), followed by Bob Marley in fifth with $23m (£17.3m). Tom Petty, who died earlier this month, is at number six in the list, having earned $20m (£15.1m) this year.

The full list is as follows:

1. Michael Jackson, musician, died 2009 : $75million

2. Arnold Palmer, golfer, died 2016: $40million

3. Charles Schulz, cartoonist, died 2000: $38million

4. Elvis Presley, musician, died 1977: $35million

5. Bob Marley, musician, died 1981: $23million

6. Tom Petty, musician, died 2017: $20million

7. Prince, musician, died 2016: $18million

8. Dr. Seuss, author, died 1991: $16million

9. John Lennon, musician, died 1980: $12million

10. Albert Einstein, physicist, died 1955: $10million

11. David Bowie, musician, died 2016: $9.5million

12. Elizabeth Taylor, actress, died 2011: $8million

13. Bettie Paige, model, died 2008: $7.5million