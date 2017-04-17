Police documents reveal pills were found in several places in Prince’s home at time of his death

The late artist died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl in April 2016

Newly released police documents have uncovered that numerous pills were found in Prince‘s residence at the time of his death – with one affidavit establishing that one of his doctors had prescribed the late artist oxycodone under the name of a friend.

Prince died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl on April 21 2016, aged 57. Earlier this month, it was revealed that investigators looking into the circumstances surrounding his overdose had been unable to establish who had provided the fatal dose of fentanyl.

In a series of police and court documents that were unsealed earlier today (April 17), the findings of the initial police searches have been detailed. Various pills were found in numerous containers within Prince’s Paisley Park residence in Minnesota during an initial search of the home, with oxycodone in particular prescribed to the name Kirk Johnson – a close personal friend of the late artist. It is believed that they were prescribed to Johnson to protect Prince’s privacy, while it should be noted that oxycodone was not listed as a cause of the artist’s death.

The newly-obtained documents do not reveal the source of the fentanyl that killed Prince, though they do disclose that the authorities also consulted Prince’s email accounts and the phone records of Prince’s associates – such as Johnson – to try to determine where he got the lethal dose. The warrants don’t, however, reveal what the outcome of those email searches were.

Meanwhile, two new posthumous albums of unreleased Prince material will be released in June.