Prince collaborator Sheila E describes ‘crazy’ parties with late star

Drummer discusses her time touring with Prince

Prince collaborator Sheila E has spoken about the “crazy” parties she had with the late star.

The music icon died in April 2016 at the age of 57. He would have turned 59 this week (June 7). To mark the milestone, drummer Sheila E spoke to Rolling Stone about a birthday party Prince threw for her.

“One year, for [my birthday] – this is on the ‘Purple Rain’ Tour – Prince canceled one of the Chicago dates just so we could have a party for me,” she recalled. “It was at this place called Park West. He bought me another mink coat – I already had two or three already because that was the whole ‘Glamorous Life’ [1984 song] thing. They had these big gigantic blimp things flying in the club. We stayed up all night, talking and laughing.”

“For his birthday on that tour, it was a costume party. I think he was a pirate or something. But I dressed up as a guy. I went to a cosmetic place and got the fake moustache, side burns and chest hair with spirit gum – it’s like a glue – and a wig. It looked so real.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

She added: “At the party, Prince was looking for me and I walked by him I don’t know how many times. He did not know it was me. At one point, the band is jamming and I took one of the saxophones and hit a few notes – I can’t really play, but I know a couple of James Brown licks – and then Prince turns around and is like ‘Who’s playing saxophone?’ When he saw me, he fell on the floor laughing. He laughed so hard. He could not stop. He looked at me like, ‘I can’t believe that you did that.’ That’s what I used to do make him laugh – crazy things like that.”

Meanwhile, police documents recently revealed that numerous pills were found in Prince‘s residence at the time of his death.

Prince died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl on April 21, 2016.