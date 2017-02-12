Prince unreleased music, concert films and more to be released

Two new albums of unreleased songs from the Paisley Park vaults have been announced.



Warner Bros. Records have announced that it will be remastering Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ LP, along with two new albums of unreleased songs from the Paisley Park vaults.

They also announced plans to release two new concert films, all of which are to be released on June 9.

According to a press release, via Pitchfork, Warner Bros. Records wrote; “When we make any of Prince’s music available to fans – from the hits to unreleased gems – we are committed to upholding Prince’s high creative standards and we know fans will be thrilled when they hear these albums and see these films.”

Today marked the arrival of Prince’s back catalogue on streaming services such as Spotify. For nearly two years, the late musician’s discography has only been available to stream on Tidal. However, the company’s exclusivity will come to an end in time for the Grammy Awards tonight (February 12).

In November, Prince’s estate cleared the way for a wider streaming arrangement by signing a publishing deal with Universal Music for the artist’s entire catalogue.

Until now, Tidal have exclusively streamed a large number of Prince releases after the musician cut a deal with the service in 2015. However, the estate sued the company last year, claiming that only his latest album ‘HitNRun Phase’ was included in the deal.

Meanwhile, Prince’s band The Revolution have announced a new batch of US tour dates.

The classic ‘Purple Rain’-era line-up – guitarist Wendy Melvoin, bassist Brownmark (Mark Brown), drummer Bobby Z (Robert Rivkin), and keyboardists Matt Fink and Lisa Coleman – previously reunited for a series of live shows in Prince’s hometown of Minneapolis last year.

Their set list included classics from the era including ‘Let’s Go Crazy’, ‘Little Red Corvette’, ‘Raspberry Beret’, ‘Kiss’ and of course ‘Purple Rain’.

Now they have scheduled shows in four other US cities: Chicago, Washington D.C., New York and Philadelphia. They are also due to play during the three-day ‘Celebration 2017’ event at Prince’s Paisley Park compound, which runs from April 20 to 23.

Check out their full tour dates below.

April 23 – Chicago – Metro

April 27 – Washington D.C. – The Fillmore Silver Spring

April 28 – New York – B.B. King’s

April 29 – Philadelphia – Theatre of Living Arts