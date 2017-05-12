Listen to an unreleased Prince song, ‘Our Destiny/Roadhouse Garden’

The recording features on the new 'Purple Rain' reissue.

Another previously unreleased Prince song has been unveiled today (May 12). Titled ‘Our Destiny/Roadhouse Garden’, the recording features on the forthcoming ‘Purple Rain’ reissue.

Prince was known to play the two tracks as one during his live appearances, so the song may be familiar to die-hard fans.

The song was recorded during a show on June 7 at First Avenue in Minneapolis in 1984 – the date of Prince’s 26th birthday. You can listen to ‘Our Destiny/Roadhouse Garden’ below.

Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden, a song by Prince on Spotify

The first previously unreleased track taken from the ‘Purple Rain’ reissue was released last month (April 28). Scratchy live recordings of ‘Electric Intercourse’ were previously shared but the track has been treated to a full studio-recording for the reissue.

The album is being reissued on June 23 on a variety of formats – including double and triple CD, 180g vinyl and a live DVD. One of the CDs features 11 rare or previously unreleased tracks. You can see the full track listing below.

Disc One: Original Album (2015 Paisley Park Remaster)

Let’s Go Crazy

Take Me With U

The Beautiful Ones

Computer Blue

Darling Nikki

When Doves Cry

I Would Die 4 U

Baby I’m A Star

Purple Rain

Disc Two: From The Vault & Previously Unreleased

The Dance Electric

Love And Sex

Computer Blue (“Hallway Speech” version)

Electric Intercourse (Studio)

Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden

Possessed (1983 version)

Wonderful Ass

Velvet Kitty Cat

Katrina’s Paper Dolls

We Can Fuck

Father’s Song

Disc Three: Single Edits & B-Sides

When Doves Cry (edit)

17 Days

Let’s Go Crazy (edit)

Let’s Go Crazy (Special Dance Mix)

Erotic City

Erotic City (“Make Love Not War Erotic City Come Alive”)

Purple Rain (edit)

God

God (Love Theme From Purple Rain)

Another Lonely Christmas

Another Lonely Christmas (extended version)

I Would Die 4 U (edit)

I Would Die 4 U (extended version)

Baby I’m A Star (edit)

Take Me With U (edit)

DVD: Prince And The Revolution, Live at the Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY, March 30, 1985

Let’s Go Crazy

Delirious

1999

Little Red Corvette

Take Me With U

Do Me, Baby

Irresistible Bitch

Possessed

How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?

Let’s Pretend We’re Married

International Lover

God

Computer Blue

Darling Nikki

The Beautiful Ones

When Doves Cry

I Would Die 4 U

Baby I’m A Star

Meanwhile, Prince’s family are reportedly developing a reality TV show.