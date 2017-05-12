Listen to an unreleased Prince song, ‘Our Destiny/Roadhouse Garden’
The recording features on the new 'Purple Rain' reissue.
Another previously unreleased Prince song has been unveiled today (May 12). Titled ‘Our Destiny/Roadhouse Garden’, the recording features on the forthcoming ‘Purple Rain’ reissue.
Prince was known to play the two tracks as one during his live appearances, so the song may be familiar to die-hard fans.
The song was recorded during a show on June 7 at First Avenue in Minneapolis in 1984 – the date of Prince’s 26th birthday. You can listen to ‘Our Destiny/Roadhouse Garden’ below.
The first previously unreleased track taken from the ‘Purple Rain’ reissue was released last month (April 28). Scratchy live recordings of ‘Electric Intercourse’ were previously shared but the track has been treated to a full studio-recording for the reissue.
The album is being reissued on June 23 on a variety of formats – including double and triple CD, 180g vinyl and a live DVD. One of the CDs features 11 rare or previously unreleased tracks. You can see the full track listing below.
Disc One: Original Album (2015 Paisley Park Remaster)
Let’s Go Crazy
Take Me With U
The Beautiful Ones
Computer Blue
Darling Nikki
When Doves Cry
I Would Die 4 U
Baby I’m A Star
Purple Rain
Disc Two: From The Vault & Previously Unreleased
The Dance Electric
Love And Sex
Computer Blue (“Hallway Speech” version)
Electric Intercourse (Studio)
Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden
Possessed (1983 version)
Wonderful Ass
Velvet Kitty Cat
Katrina’s Paper Dolls
We Can Fuck
Father’s Song
Disc Three: Single Edits & B-Sides
When Doves Cry (edit)
17 Days
Let’s Go Crazy (edit)
Let’s Go Crazy (Special Dance Mix)
Erotic City
Erotic City (“Make Love Not War Erotic City Come Alive”)
Purple Rain (edit)
God
God (Love Theme From Purple Rain)
Another Lonely Christmas
Another Lonely Christmas (extended version)
I Would Die 4 U (edit)
I Would Die 4 U (extended version)
Baby I’m A Star (edit)
Take Me With U (edit)
DVD: Prince And The Revolution, Live at the Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY, March 30, 1985
Let’s Go Crazy
Delirious
1999
Little Red Corvette
Take Me With U
Do Me, Baby
Irresistible Bitch
Possessed
How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?
Let’s Pretend We’re Married
International Lover
God
Computer Blue
Darling Nikki
The Beautiful Ones
When Doves Cry
I Would Die 4 U
Baby I’m A Star
Meanwhile, Prince’s family are reportedly developing a reality TV show.