Prince’s catalogue may return to streaming services next month

The late musician's music could be widely available to stream in February.



Prince‘s back catalogue will arrive on Apple Music and Spotify as soon as next month, according to sources.

For nearly two years, the late musician’s discography has only been available to stream on Tidal. However, the company’s exclusivity is set to come to an end in time for the Grammy Awards, which take place on February 12.

Billboard reports that Prince’s estate are nearing a deal to bring the star’s music to other streaming services, with an announcement likely to be broadcast during a Grammys tribute to the Purple One. The Weeknd, Rihanna and Bruno Mars have been discussed or approached for performances, according to Billboard‘s source.

Earlier today, Spotify appeared to tease the return of the musician to its streaming library by running adverts featuring its logo bathed in purple in Manhattan.

According to Pitchfork‘s sources, Prince’s music will also be available on Apple Music “very soon”.

In November, Prince’s estate cleared the way for a wider streaming arrangement by signing a publishing deal with Universal Music for the artist’s entire catalogue.

Until now, Tidal have exclusively streamed a large number of Prince releases after the musician cut a deal with the service in 2015. However, the estate sued the company last year, claiming that only his latest album ‘HitNRun Phase’ was included in the deal.