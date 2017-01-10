Prince’s music could be available on Spotify and Apple Music very soon

Prince's music is currently only available to stream on Tidal.

Prince‘s music could be added to Spotify and Apple Music within the next month, a new report claims.

According to Bloomberg, the late icon’s representatives are “closing in” on deals with the streaming giants ahead of the Grammys on February 12. The US awards ceremony is reportedly thought to be a “great promotional opportunity” for Prince’s back catalogue because some kind of tribute is expected to feature in the show.

Prince’s music is currently only available to stream on Tidal, but in November the artist’s estate accused Jay Z’s company of streaming several of his albums without permission.

In November, Universal Music Group announced that they had bought the rights to Prince’s catalogue, including his recently unearthed collection of unreleased music.

Meanwhile, it was revealed in December that Prince had been in talks with Netflix about a new reality show that was to be set at his Paisley Park residence.

“He was supposed to do something with Netﬂix, a reality show on Paisley Park,” photographer Maya Washington recalled in a GQ interview. “He [asks me]: ‘Why don’t you help me?’ I’m, ‘I’d love to, but you’d have to be in it.’ And he’s, ‘No, no, no, I’m not in it.’ I’m, ‘Why not? You’re so funny—why don’t you want anyone to see your sense of humor?’ And he would shut it down: ‘Maya, I can’t be funny. I have to save the world.’”