Prince’s old band The New Power Generation and more join huge support acts for Phil Collins at Hyde Park

They'll be performing hits from throughout Prince's career

Prince‘s former backing band The New Power Generation are among the latest additions joining the massive support bill for Phil Collins‘ upcoming headline show at London’s British Summer Time in Hyde Park.

The band, also known as The NPG, worked with the late ‘Purple Rain’ icon on 1991’s ‘Diamonds and Pearls’ and 1992’s ‘Love Symbol Album’, before more collaborations in 2002 and 2003 – and were last active for a string of gigs with Prince in 2013 before he returned to working with 3RDEYEGIRL. Now, they’ll be heading to the UK to headline the Barclaycard Stage when Phil Collins headlines Hyde Park this summer. They promise to ‘perform songs spanning the length of Prince’s career’.

Also joining the line-up are KC and the Sunshine Band, Chas and Dave and Cats in Space – who’ll be playing alongside the previously-announced Blondie, Mike + The Mechanics and Starsailor in support.