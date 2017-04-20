Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ reissue details revealed

New remastered version is set for release later this year

Details of Prince‘s forthcoming reissue of ‘Purple Rain’ have been revealed.

According to fansite, Prince.org the full tracklist, plus bonus tracks for the remastered landmark LP has been unveiled.

The tracks have apparently been carefully transferred from the stereo masters at Paisley Park, and mastered by Bernie Grundman — the mastering engineer who worked on the original album.

The reissue will also include a concert film recorded in Syracuse on March 30, 1985, with audio remastered by Grundman.

Warner Bros. Records recently announced that it will be remastering the ‘Purple Rain’ reissue.

They also announced plans to release two new concert films, all of which are to be released on June 9.

According to a press release, Warner Bros. Records wrote: “When we make any of Prince’s music available to fans – from the hits to unreleased gems – we are committed to upholding Prince’s high creative standards and we know fans will be thrilled when they hear these albums and see these films.”

The full tracklisting is below:

Disc 1: ‘Purple Rain’ (2015 Paisley Park remaster)

‘Let’s Go Crazy’

‘Take Me With U’

‘The Beautiful Ones’

‘Computer Blue’

‘Darling Nikki’

‘When Doves Cry’

‘I Would Die 4 U’

‘Baby I’m A Star’

‘Purple Rain’

Disc 2: Edits and Extended Mixes

‘When Doves Cry’ (7″ Single Edit)

’17 Days’ (7″ B-Side Edit)

‘Let’s Go Crazy’ (7″ Single Edit)

‘Erotic City’ (Let’s Go Crazy 7″ B-Side Edit)

‘Purple Rain’ (7″ Single Edit)

‘God’ (Purple Rain 7″ B-Side)

‘God’ (Love Theme From Purple Rain) (U.K. 12″ B-Side)

‘Another Lonely Christmas’ (I Would Die 4 U 7″ B-Side Edit)

‘I Would Die 4 U’ (7″ Single Edit)

‘Baby I’m A Star’ (Take Me With U 7″ B-Side Edit)

‘Take Me With U’ (7″ Single Edit)

‘Let’s Go Crazy’ (Special Dance Mix)

‘Erotic City’ (Make Love Not War Erotic City Come Alive) (Extended Version)

‘Another Lonely Christmas’ (Original Extended Version)

‘I Would Die 4 U’ (Extended Tour Rehearsal Version)

Disc 3: ‘From The Vault’

‘The Dance Electric’

‘Love & Sex’

‘Computer Blue’ (Hallway Speech Version)

‘Velvet Kitty Cat’

‘Katrina’s Paper Dolls’

‘We Can Fuck’

‘Electric Intercourse’ (Studio Version)

‘Our Destiny/Roadhouse Garden’

‘Possessed’

‘Wonderful Ass’

‘Father’s Song’