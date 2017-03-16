Prince’s sister claims singer knew he was going to die

He passed away last April

Prince‘s sister Tyka Nelson claims the late singer knew he was going to die.

He passed away on April 21, 2016 at his home in Minnesota after an accidental overdose.

But Nelson believes the singer had been preparing her for his death.

“About three years ago he called … He said, ‘I think I’ve done everything I’ve come to do,'” she told ABC’s forthcoming programme People Icons: Gone Too Soon, which looks back on the lives of late stars.

“My dad and Prince always spoke in these types of riddles … He knew. And he was preparing me. It’s very clear … He needed to go. He was tired. Instead of crying, dance. He didn’t like me to cry, so I don’t want them to cry either.”

Tyka said that she last saw Prince at his Paisley Park estate days before he died.

“The last day I saw him, we were making jokes,” she said. “We hugged three times.”

Meanwhile, Prince’s ex-wife Mayte Garcia recently opened up about the death of their son in her new memoir The Most Beautiful: My Life With Prince.

The singer and Garcia were married for four years. “I don’t think he ever got over it,” she wrote. “I don’t know how anybody can get over it. I know I haven’t.”

The couple’s son passed away six days after his birth in 1996 after being born with the rare genetic disorder Pfeiffer syndrome type 2.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Records recently announced that it will be remastering Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ LP, along with two new albums of unreleased songs from the Paisley Park vaults.

They also announced plans to release two new concert films, all of which are to be released on June 9.

Last month also marked the arrival of Prince’s back catalogue on streaming services such as Spotify. For nearly two years, the late musician’s discography has only been available to stream on Tidal. However, the company’s exclusivity will come to an end in time for the Grammy Awards.