Princess Nokia ‘punches’ audience member after he shouts ‘show me your tits’

Incident took place at Cambridge University charity event

Princess Nokia allegedly punched an audience member during her performance at a Cambridge University charity event recently after he targeted her with verbal abuse on stage.

The New York rapper, whose real name is Destiny Frasqueri, performed at a charity fashion show last Wednesday (February 15) but left the stage after three songs, according to a post on the university’s forum for women and non-binary people of colour, Fly, when a white male student “harassed her during her performance” and mouthed “dirty obscenities like, ‘show me your tits’.”

The Cambridge Student reports that she then allegedly asked an audience member “are you being disrespectful?”, threw a drink over him, and leapt off the stage before hitting him three times, according to front-row witnesses.

Princess Nokia returned to the stage, before she allegedly threw another drink at the crowd and said “that’s what you do when a white boy disrespects you”. She then apparently stormed off the stage.

The audience member who was attacked said: “I was standing in the audience and was told by a fellow audience member that the name of the performer was ‘Abigail’. Given that I was enjoying the performance, I shouted out ‘Let’s go Abigail!’.

“After I shouted this, she came down from the stage. She slapped me and threw drinks on me.”

But according to the post on Fly, Princess Nokia said that she regretted that the set had ended abruptly but said the incident had put her in a position “where her safety and comfort were severely compromised”. The post added that she had a “‘zero tolerance’ stance towards ‘instances of sexism and sexual harassment’”, and called the incident “a disgraceful public display of sexism and misogynoir.”

The post also added that she “does not condone violence” but reiterated that she felt that the violence and harassment directed towards her compromised her safety.