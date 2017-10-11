Watch Princess Nokia throw hot soup at a racist

"Any other racists wanna try us again?"

Princess Nokia has spoken out after an incident saw her throw soup over a racist passenger on a subway train.

The rapper, real name Destiny Frasqueri, features in footage which has now gone viral – showing her throwing soup over a man filmed chanting the N word on a train at a group of teenagers.

She shouts “get the fuck out!” before throwing the soup, as she and fellow passengers kick the assailant off the train.

Princess Nokia then took to Twitter to confirm that it was her in the video and condemn how commonplace racism still is in 2017.

“Although painful and humiliating we stood together and kicked this disgusting racist off the train so we could ride in peace away from him,” she wrote. “And yes I threw hot soup in this man’s face and kicked him off off the train , and kicked in the face. Any other racists wanna try us again?”

She continued: “I witness blatant racism in public constantly, and it is heartbreaking to witness such hatred and bigotry go undefended. It take a lot of risks trying to stand up to racist & bigots. Putting yourself in potential danger is scary ASF, esp as a young women.”

Princess Nokia’s latest mixtape ‘1992 Deluxe’ was release last month.