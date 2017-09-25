The Prodigy announce massive UK tour for the end of the year

The original Firestarters are back...

The Prodigy have announced a massive UK tour this December that will see the Drum & Bass icons playing three nights at London’s iconic O2 Academy Brixton.

The Essex group, fronted by Keith Flint, will kick off the tour with a show at Manchester’s O2 Apollo on December 14th, before subsequent shows in Doncaster, Plymouth, Glasgow and Wolverhampton.

The dates, which you can see in full below, will wind up with three nights at O2 Academy Brixton from 21-23rd December, including a late night 8pm-3am show on the 22nd.

The Prodigy’s last album came in the form of 2015’s ‘The Day is My Enemy’, but they have been touring consistently ever since – including a run of festival shows across Europe last summer.

In 2016, Prodigy frontman Keith Flint was also forced to deny reports that he had become the leader of an Essex fox hunting circle.

“In regards to a story going around about me right now – yes I live in Essex and have a couple of horses”, he confirmed on Facebook.

“I went riding with the local trail hunt, it was a ride out and NO ANIMALS WERE HUNTED OR KILLED, so my conscience is clear, it wasn’t my thing and I won’t be going again.”