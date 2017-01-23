Production officially begins on the new ‘Tomb Raider’ movie

The third film adaptation of the video game franchise will be released in March 2018

Production has officially begun on the new Tomb Raider film.

The third adaptation of the successful video game franchise, which debuted in 1996, will be released worldwide on March 28 2018. The new film will follow two previous Tomb Raider movies, which saw Angelina Jolie play the main character in 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and 2003’s Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life.

While the new film has yet to reveal its working title, it has been confirmed that production on the new Tomb Raider movie has officially begun. Norwegian director Roar Uthaug, who also directed the 2015 catastrophe film The Wave, took to his Instagram account earlier today (January 23) to confirm that filming is underway, posting a picture of a clapper board from the set.

See Uthaug’s post below.

And we're off! #tombraider A photo posted by Roar Uthaug (@roaruthaug) on Jan 23, 2017 at 8:26am PST

Alicia Vikander, who won an Oscar last year for her role in The Danish Girl, will play Croft (it had previously been rumoured that Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley was the frontrunner to play the title role). The Hateful Eight‘s Walton Goggins will star as the main villain of the piece, while Daniel Wu, who previously starred in Into The Badlands, will play a ship captain who helps Croft in her mission to find her father.