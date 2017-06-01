Prophets of Rage announce debut album, share Micheal Moore directed video for ‘Unfuck The World’

The self-titled album will arrive in September.

Prophets of Rage have announced details of their self-titled debut album, sharing lead track ‘Unfuck the World’.

The band is made up of Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, Brad Wilk, Chuck D, B-Real and DJ Lord.

Directed by American documentary filmmaker Michael Moore, the video for ‘Unfuck The World’ features clips of Trump as well as the highly criticised Pepsi commercial. Watch it below.

Unfuck The World (Music Video) – Prophets of Rage Watch Unfuck The World (Music Video) by Prophets of Rage online at vevo.com. Discover the latest music videos by Prophets of Rage on Vevo.

Speaking in a statement, Moore said; “I am thrilled to once again be working with my old friends and comrades in the struggle for a just world.”

“Prophets Of Rage is the right band, saying the right shit, at this very critical moment. This music video is our collective battle cry against those who seek to harm the innocent and the powerless. I am proud to have directed this video and I ask all who see it do their part to unfuck this world. ALL HANDS ON DECK!”

The album is set to be released on September 15 and features cover artwork by renowned street artists Shepard Fairey. You can see that album cover below.

Speaking of the band’s bond, Chuck D described their music as “the passport to the world.”

“It’s not always a given to have members who want to go where few have gone. The world’s not going to change itself, that’s up to you,” he added.

Prophets of Rage will head out on tour this summer. See the full dates below:

June 3 Rock Im Park Festival – Nuremburg, Germany

June 4 Rock Am Ring Festival – Vulkaneifel, Germany

June 5 Pinkpop Festival – Landgraaf, Holland

June 7 Zitadelle – Berlin, Germany

June 9 Download Festival – Donington Park, United Kingdom

June 11 Download Festival – Paris, France

June 13 O2 Academy Brixton – London, United Kingdom

June 15 Festi’neuch Festival – Neuchatel, Switzerland

June 16 Nova Rock Festival – Nickelsdorf, Austria

June 18 Hellfest Festival – Clisson, France

June 20 Rockhal – Esch/Alzette, Luxembourg

June 22 Copenhell – Copenhagen, Denmark

June 24 Download Festival – Copenhagen, Denmark

June 25 Firenze Rocks – Florence, Italy

June 26 Zagreb Rockfest-SRC Salata – Zagreb, Croatia

June 29 Rock Werchter Festival – Werchter, Belgium

June 30 Open’er Festival – Gdynia, Poland

July 1 Bravalla Festival – Norrkoping, Sweden

Sept 15-17 Riot Fest – Douglas Park, Chicago, IL

Oct. 1 Louder Than Life – Louisville, KY