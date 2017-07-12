Listen to Prophets of Rage’s new single ‘Living On The 110’

The new track is taken from the supergroup's 12-track debut album, which is due out on September 15

Prophets of Rage have shared a new song, ‘Living On The 110’ – listen to the track below.

The politically-inclined supergroup – which comprises of members of Rage Against The Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill – will release their self-titled debut album on September 15.

Read more: Prophets of Rage might just have put on the greatest gig of 2017

After releasing the album’s lead track ‘Unfuck The World’ last month – as well as its accompanying video, which was directed by Fahrenheit 9/11‘s Michael Moore – Prophets of Rage have now shared the new song ‘Living On The 110’. Listen to the track below.

Speaking in a statement, Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello revealed that the new track seeks to tackle the issue of homelessness.

“‘Living on the 110’ is a song that speaks to the issue of homelessness,” he said. “The 110 is a freeway in Los Angeles and living beneath it are thousands of homeless people. Bentleys and Rolls Royces roaring by are literally driving on top of the poor and their makeshift homes, a picture perfect analogy for the grotesque economic inequality that plagues our times.”

Earlier this month, Prophets of Rage made their live debut in Poland at Open’er Festival. Towards the end of their show, B-Real told the crowd: “We came together [as a band] to talk about and against injustice and fuckery. We hope we connected with you today to make a change in the world. Dangerous times call for dangerous songs. Here’s a dangerous fucking song.”