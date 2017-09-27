Prophets Of Rage talk Donald Trump: “Nothing surprises me with this guy”

"He’s got a fucking rabbit's foot or four-leaf clover in his pocket."

Prophets Of Rage have spoken out about Donald Trump in a new interview.

The supergroup – comprised of members of Rage Against The Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill – recently released their self-titled debut album, which NME called “not a subtle record, but these are not subtle times.”

Now, speaking to The Guardian, the band have opened up on their feelings towards US President Donald Trump.

Revealing that they formed in the wake of a CNN headline which read “Trump rages against the GOP machine”, the group go on to discuss whether they think the media star turned politician will last the full four years of his presidential term.

“Nothing surprises me with this guy,” B-Real says. “He’s got a fucking rabbit’s foot or four-leaf clover in his pocket.”

“I’ve got a crazy theory,” continues Chuck D. “I think [wife] Melania is his way out. Because she hates that position. ‘I was a billionaire’s wife. I could go anywhere I wanted without anybody looking at me. I don’t give a fuck about this president shit. You do this shit, I’m outta here!’”

Recently, Lib Dem activists sang along to Rage Against The Machine‘s ‘Killing In The Name’ during a disco held on the opening night of the annual party conference.

The autumn conference took place in Bournemouth earlier this month, with the disco taking place on the evening Sunday September 17.

The Mirror reports former Lib Dem leader Tim Farron, education spokesperson Layla Moran and deputy leader Jo Swinson were all in attendance at the event.

Video footage shows a room of people singing along enthusiastically to ‘Killing In The Name Of’, including its “Fuck you, I won’t do what you tell me” chorus.