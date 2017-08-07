Prophets Of Rage share ‘Radical Eyes’ from their debut album
The album is due next month
Prophets Of Rage have revealed new track ‘Radical Eyes’ from their incoming debut full-length album.
The supergroup – featuring members of Rage Against The Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill – announced the album back in June, sharing a Michael Moore-directed video for ‘Unfuck The World’ in the process. They’ve also shared ‘Living On The 110’ from the album.
“The Western world has created biased structures and stereotypes,” explains Chuck D on the band’s latest track, in a statement. “Opposing viewpoints and movements are seen as radical rather than diversity. ‘Radical Eyes’ is the lens everything is viewed through, any life movement in opposition is considered radicalised.”
Check out ‘Radical Eyes’ below, via Spotify. It’s taken from Prophets Of Rage’s self-titled debut album, due September 15th via Fantasy Records – pre-order it here.
Speaking of the band’s bond, Chuck D described their music as “the passport to the world.”
“It’s not always a given to have members who want to go where few have gone. The world’s not going to change itself, that’s up to you,” he added.
Earlier this month, Prophets of Rage made their live debut in Poland at Open’er Festival. Towards the end of their show, B-Real told the crowd: “We came together [as a band] to talk about and against injustice and fuckery. We hope we connected with you today to make a change in the world. Dangerous times call for dangerous songs. Here’s a dangerous fucking song.”