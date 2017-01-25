Prophets of Rage tease new music

The band features members of Rage Against The Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill

Prophets of Rage have announced that they are in the studio. The band features members of Rage Against The Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill.

The band released their debut EP ‘The Party’s Over’ last year. It included the group’s first single, ‘Prophets Of Rage’, which is a reinterpretation of Public Enemy’s song.

Band members Brad Wilk, B-Real and Tom Morello shared images from the studio today (January 25). You can see some of the posts below.

Time to work!! #prophetsofrage A photo posted by BReal™ (@breal) on Jan 23, 2017 at 6:17pm PST

Kick, snare n 🎩's in the vocal booth….. GO! #🎧 🥁 #allyaneed #prophetsofrage A photo posted by Brad Wilk (@bradwilk) on Jan 25, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

Recording #TheCounteroffensive @prophetsofrage A photo posted by Tom Morello (@tommorello) on Jan 23, 2017 at 8:55pm PST

Meanwhile, Prophets Of Rage and G-Eazy have been added to the line-up at next year’s Open’er festival in Poland. Open’er takes place at Kosakowo Airport in Gdynia from June 28-July 1.

Last summer, Prophets of Rage were denied access to perform inside a state prison in Norco, California.

CBS Los Angeles reports that the band were denied access to the prison, “because of orders issued by the California Department of Corrections just before showtime.”

Tom Morello explained, “We were denied at the last minute because apparently they got some calls from right-wing nuts in Sacramento who said they were going to foment rebellion. What we meant to do is come here to play a great show.”

He added, “We play for those on the lowest rungs of the ladder. We play for the underclass, those who do not have a presidential candidate who presents them.”

Jail Guitar Doors co-founder Wayne Kramer said, “They didn’t want to see good things happen for what they consider to be bad people, when in truth, they’re just people.”