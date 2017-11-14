Psychopaths like Justin Bieber, new study finds

They also enjoy Eminem and 'No Diggity', supposedly

A new study has found that psychopaths are more likely to enjoy the music of Justin Bieber.

The Washington Post reports of a recent study conducted by Pascal Wallisch, Psychology professor at New York University, and Nicole Leal, a recent NYU graduate.

The study tried to determine a correlation between music taste and psychopathy, with more than 190 NYU psychology students asked to rate their own level of psychopathy and then to rate tracks they were played.

Songs found to be more popular with those deemed more likely to be psychopaths included Bieber’s ‘What Do You Mean’, Eminem‘s ‘Lose Yourself’ and ‘No Diggity’ by Blackstreet.

Asked about his own musical preferences, Wallisch said: “I’m really not interested in music at all.”

Last month, Justin Bieber‘s manager Scooter Braun said that the singer’s 2014 meltdown was “worse than people realised”.

Bieber’s 2014 was fraught with incident and controversy – from reported frequent marijuana and prescription drug use, to being arrested for his involvement in an illegal street race, Bieber also threw eggs at a neighbour’s house, was charged for assaulting a limousine driver, and was sued by a paparazzi who claims Bieber assaulted him.

Speaking about that period of Bieber’s life and career, Braun said: “I have inconveniences, and other people have problems. Mine feel important, but they’re not. They’re not life or death. Justin’s stuff got to a point where it was a problem.”

Adding that he feared for the singer’s wellbeing, Braun continues: “I failed him day after day. We were living in hell because he was in such a dark place… Some of the biggest people in the industry, people invested in Justin’s career, told me, ‘It’s over. Focus on something else. That kid is done.’,

“[But] I made a promise to him when he was 13 that I would never give up on him. I plan on keeping that promise… I think he’s seen the worst of himself, and to watch him rise out of it was amazing.”