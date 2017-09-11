Puddle of Mudd’s Wes Scantlin arrested on gun charges

His arrest caused the band to cancel their gig in Texas on Saturday night (September 9).

Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin was arrested at LAX airport on Saturday (September 9) after attempting to board a plane with a gun.

According to TMZ, Scantlin was caught in possession of a BB gun, while trying to board a flight to Keller, Texas, where the band were due to perform at the Bronson Rock venue.

He was booked at 10.25 am in L.A. and his bail is reported at $850,000 (£645,734).

Refunds were offered to ticketholders of the cancelled show.

This isn’t Scantlin’s first brush with the law – he was caught driving under the influence in July 2015, was arrested in December 2015 for drugs possession, and later detained by police officers in January 2016 after allegedly vandalising a house he used to own.

Earlier this year, he was filmed walking off stage halfway through a song at a Dallas gig, while his bandmates abandoned him onstage at a Doncaster gig in March 2016 when a ‘smashed’ Scantlin was rambling incoherently into the microphone.

In February 2016, the frontman paused a gig to yell at an audience member, accusing him of stealing his house, before storming off stage.