Watch Puddle of Mudd singer leave half-way through a song at Dallas gig

Wes Scantlin has had several run-ins with the law over the past few years.

Puddle of Mudd singer Wes Scantlin has been filmed walking off stage half-way through a song at a recent Dallas gig.

Taking place on April 8, the band were in the middle of playing their 2001 hit ‘She Hates Me’ before Scantlin allowed the crowd to sing some of the lyrics.

He then walked towards the back of the stage to intensely watch drummer Dave Moreno perform. He’s heard to say ‘David, why?’ before picking up his bag and leaving. You can watch the footage below.

This isn’t Scantlin’s first time walking off stage during a Puddle of Mudd gig. Last year, he was left on stage by his bandmates midway through a recent UK gig that one fan described as an “absolute shambles”.

The US rock band were playing at Doncaster’s Diamond Live Lounge on March 22 when Scantlin’s erratic on stage behaviour caused his bandmates to cut the performance short.

The abandoned Doncaster gig follows another troubled performance from Puddle of Mudd in Ohio in February 2016, in which Scantlin stopped the show and began shouting at an unidentified audience member.

The frontman has had two brushes with the law in recent years. He was arrested on December 26, 2015 for drugs possession and later detained by police officers on January 9, 2016 after allegedly vandalising a house he used to own.

Puddle of Mudd have yet to play another show since the April 8 incident. Their next scheduled show is set to take place on April 22 in Santa Ana, Calif.