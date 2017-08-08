Pussy Riot detained in Russia

Two members of the feminist punk group were held after protesting the imprisonment of a Ukrainian filmmaker



Two members of the feminist punk group Pussy Riot were detained for several hours yesterday (August 7).

Maria Alyokhina and Olga Borisova were held by police in Yakutsk for protesting against the imprisonment of filmmaker Oleg Sentsov.

Sentsov is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after being found guilty of planning terrorist acts in Crimea after Russia annexed the Ukrainian territory in 2016. He has claimed he was tortured in an attempt to force him to confess to the crimes he says he did not commit.

Alyokhina and Borisova had hung a banner that read “Free Sentsov” over a road bridge and set off plumes of coloured smoke, as the Guardian reports. The pair were held in a police station before attending a court hearing for holding an unauthorised protest.

In a post on her Facebook page, Borisova wrote they had been let go because the judge had found errors in the case files.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Last year, Pussy Riot released a new song called ‘Straight Outta Vagina’, which was co-written by TV on the Radio‘s Dave Sitek and Leikeli47.

The video is directed by Phillip R Lopez, who has previously worked with Orange is the New Black actress Ruby Rose.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the band wrote “we’re glad and proud to show our vagina to the world,” before adding, “going to celebrate the premiere by rubbing our clits all day”. You can watch the video for ‘Straight Outta Vagina’ above.