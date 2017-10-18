Pussycat Dolls respond to ex-member’s claims that group was a “prostitution ring”

Kaya Jones claimed she had to "sleep with whoever they say"

Pussycat Dolls have responded to recent comments from former member Kaya Jones, who likened her time in the group to being part of a “prostitution ring”.

Jones, who quit the group in 2005, claimed that she was consistently exploited by music industry figures who took huge cuts of the band’s earnings and forced them to sleep with music executives in their bid for stardom.

“My truth. I wasn’t in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring,” she wrote. “We happened to sing and be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $. How bad was it? People ask – bad enough that I walked away from my dreams, bandmates and a 13 million dollar record deal. We knew we were going to #1. To be a part of the team you must be a team player. Meaning sleep with whoever they say. If you don’t they have nothing on you to leverage.”

The pop group have now issued a statement to Entertainment Weekly, denying Jones’ allegations and describing them as “false”. “If Kaya experienced something we are unaware of then we fully encourage her to get the help she needs and are here to support her,” the band say.

The group’s statement reads in full:

The Pussycat Dolls has always and will always stand for female empowerment and sisterhood. We stand in solidarity with all women who have bravely spoken publicly of their horrific experiences of abuse, harassment and exploitation. However, we cannot stand behind false allegations towards other group members partaking in activities that simply did not take place. To liken our professional roles in The Pussycat Dolls to a prostitution ring not only undermines everything we worked hard to achieve for all those years but also takes the spotlight off the millions of victims who are speaking up and being heard loud and clear around the world. While we were not aware of Kaya’s experiences that allegedly took place during her short time working with us, before the group signed a recording contract, we can firmly testify that we were not privy to any misconduct taking place around us. If Kaya experienced something we are unaware of then we fully encourage her to get the help she needs and are here to support her. Since its inception, The Pussycat Dolls and founder Robin Antin have supported and empowered women from all walks of life to flourish in their careers. Should any member or associate allude to any form of abuse or harassment whatsoever, it will be taken very seriously and investigated. We truly wish Kaya the best and hope she gets the help she deserves.

The claims were previously dismissed by Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin, who claimed that Jones was only a member of the group on a trial basis, before the release of their 2005 debut album. Speaking to The Blast, Antin described Jones claims as “disgusting, ridiculous lies”.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier this month that Nicole Scherzinger was in talks to reform the Pussycat Dolls, after their initial split in 2010.