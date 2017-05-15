Pvris announce massive UK and European tour

'All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell' is coming in August

Pvris have announced details of a huge UK and European tour. Full dates and ticket details are below.

The band, who completed a sold-out run of London shows last month, are gearing up to release their second album ‘All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell’, on August 4. The album was made with Blake Harnage – who previously produced their 2014 debut ‘White Noise’.

Then, they’ll be heading out on a huge UK and European tour kicking off in November and culminating in their largest England headline show at London’s Brixton Academy.

Pvris’ full upcoming UK and European tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 10am on Friday 19 May and will be available here.

2 November – Backstage Halle Munich

3 November – Dynamo Zurich

4 November – Magazzini Generali Milan

6 November – Flex Vienna

7 November – Lucerna Music Bar Prague

8 November – Huxleys Berlin

9 November – Docks Hamburg

11 November – Pumpehuset Copenhagen

12 November – Fryhuset Stockholm

13 November – Rockefeller Oslo

15 November – Live Music Hall Cologne

16 November – Den Atelier Luxembourg

17 November – Tivoli Ronda Utrecht

18 November – Elysee Montmartre Paris

19 November – Trix Antwerp

22 November – 02 Academy Bristol

23 November – 02 Academy Birmingham

24 November – The Academy Dublin

25 November – Mandela Hall Belfast

27 November – 02 Academy Glasgow

28 November – 02 Apollo Manchester

30 November – 02 Brixton Academy London

Speaking of the upcoming album, frontwoman Lynn ‘Gunn’ Gunnulfsen told NME said: “I don’t want to give away too much, but I believe it is much broader and opened up in all aspects – sonically, lyrically, and visually. I really hate to say it’s more ‘mature’ but we wrote ‘White Noise’ when I was 19 and we have all changed so much and experienced so much in the past 3 years at such a quick and intense rate, the music definitely reflects that.”

She continued: “[Lyrically] it’s about finding myself in an even darker place and the overall process, people and experiences that happened through that.”