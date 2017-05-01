PVRIS announce new album and share dramatic video for ‘Heaven’

The band will follow-up 2014's 'White Noise' this summer

PVRIS have announced the release of their new album and shared the video for the first single to be taken from it, ‘Heaven’.

The record, titled ‘All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell’, will be released on August 4 and was recorded with Blake Harnage. The band previously worked with the producer on their 2014 debut ‘White Noise’.

Lynn Gunn, who fronts the Boston-based group, directed the video for ‘Heaven’ alongside longtime collaborate Raul Gonzo. You can watch the dramatic black and white clip below.

PVRIS are set to join Muse on their upcoming US tour, alongside fellow support act 30 Seconds To Mars. The tour will kick off later this month and runs through until September.

Meanwhile, the band will play two sold out headline shows at London’s O2 Shepherds Bush Empire this week (May 4, 5) before heading to Europe for three shows in Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin. They are also confirmed to appear at this year’s Reading & Leeds Festivals in August.

PVRIS’ tour dates are as follows:

London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire (May 4, 5)

Paris, Trabeno (May 8)

Amsterdam, Melkweg (May 10)

Berlin, Columbia (May 11)

Netherlands, Lowlands Festival (August 18)

Belgium, Pukkelpop Festival (August 19)

Reading Festival (August 26)

Leeds Festival (August 27)