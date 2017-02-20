Pvris announce UK and European tour dates

The band are also near completion on their 'dark' new album

Pvris have announced details of a UK and European tour for Spring 2017. See full dates and ticket details below.

As well as supporting Muse and Thirty Seconds To Mars on their upcoming US tour, the band will also be returning to these shores for their first EU dates since supporting Bring Me The Horizon at the Royal Albert Hall.

The shows kick off with a gig in the capital at London’s O2 Shepherds Bush Empire.

Pvris’ full upcoming UK and European tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday 24 February and will be available here.

4 May – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London, UK

8 May – Trabendo Paris, France

10 May – Melkweg, Amsterdam

11 May – Columbia, Berlin

Laura Palmer/NME

Meanwhile, the band are also preparing to release their second album, as work on the record nears completion.

“It’s in the final stages, the recording process is completed,” frontwoman Lynn ‘Gunn’ Gunnulfsen told NME of their next record. “Everything is being mixed and mastered while the visuals, theme, etc are being planned and created.”

When asked about the evolution of their sound since ‘White Noise’, Gunn said: “I don’t want to give away too much, but I believe it is much broader and opened up in all aspects – sonically, lyrically, and visually. I really hate to say it’s more ‘mature’ but we wrote ‘White Noise’ when I was 19 and we have all changed so much and experienced so much in the past 3 years at such a quick and intense rate, the music definitely reflects that.”

She continued: “[Lyrically] it’s about finding myself in an even darker place and the overall process, people and experiences that happened through that.”