Pvris discuss their ‘dark, mature’ new album, Bring Me The Horizon, and music in the age of Trump

The band talk album No.2 as they prepare to hit the road with Muse and Thirty Seconds To Mars

Pvris have revealed that they have finished the recording of their new album, and have told NME that while it will remain ‘dark’ it shows a more ‘mature’ sound.

The US rock sensation, who were recently chosen to support Muse along with Thirty Seconds To Mars on their upcoming US tour, released their acclaimed debut album ‘White Noise’ in 2014 before touring with the likes of Bring Me The Horizon and Fall Out Boy. With a massive worldwide following now behind them, the band are set for a huge 2017 with their second album on the horizon.

“It’s in the final stages, the recording process is completed,” frontwoman Lynn ‘Gunn’ Gunnulfsen told NME of their next record. “Everything is being mixed and mastered while the visuals, theme, etc are being planned and created.”

When asked about the evolution of their sound since ‘White Noise’, Gunn said: “I don’t want to give away too much, but I believe it is much broader and opened up in all aspects – sonically, lyrically, and visually. I really hate to say it’s more ‘mature’ but we wrote ‘White Noise’ when I was 19 and we have all changed so much and experienced so much in the past 3 years at such a quick and intense rate, the music definitely reflects that.”

The last album dealt heavily with themes of depression, alienation, loss and Gunn’s experience of fighting oppression due to her sexuality.

“Looking back, I can assure you that ‘dark place’ was nothing compared to where I found myself during and after the record cycle (hint: it got worse),” she told NME. “This next record will not sound hopeful or optimistic, at least in a blatantly obvious manner, and I’m not quite sure if our music ever fully will. I think it will always possess some sort of pensive and melancholy undertones, they just might take different forms and themes. That being said, I think there are ways to find growth and constructiveness through the times and situations we label as negative, even more so than “positive” ones, it’s just all a matter of perspective.”

She continued: “[Lyrically] it’s about finding myself in an even darker place and the overall process, people and experiences that happened through that.”

When asked if she was inspired to write about the air of marginalisation and homophobia in the wake of Donald Trump’s presidency, Gunn replied: “Definitely, I think it’s stirred up both a look inward and outward for a lot of people. This is a time of heightened anger, fear, sadness and more than ever, people are looking for something to latch onto in any way – whether that’s on the most personal levels or the broadest.

“Everything on this record was written before the election and inauguration, and it was written from incredibly personal areas of my life and mind; but current events have definitely made me take a deeper look into those subjects and emotions. I’ve realized how much can be expanded and translated onto a much larger scale. I think this next record can be taken into either context, an internal reflection or external.

“It’s absolutely fired me up and I can only hope it will do the same for others when they hear it.”

Gunn added: “I dislike hypocrisy in any environment. But it happens, humans can be giant walking contradictions even on the smallest of subjects. The world is in a very volatile state but I think in time, most likely after much more confusion and chaos unfortunately, it will find it’s balance again. I truly think that humanity as a whole is capable of working together to reach that, slowly but surely. While all the negative and dividing factors have been so apparent lately, unity and fire and compassion are just as apparent, which gives me so much hope. I’ve just been trying to look at it that way.”

Their last UK show was supporting Bring Me The Horizon at their massive Royal Albert Hall for the Teenage Cancer Trust. After playing together on many occasions, Pvris have always gone down well with BMTH’s fans.

“Bring Me The Horizon have always been a band that aren’t afraid to push boundaries and evolve while still remaining true to their core entity. Their fan base has grown with them, and has always been incredibly receptive and enthusiastic towards that and it’s amazing to witness. I think our band has the same mentality and confidence in taking risks and following our tastes with what we wish to create, as long as it remains cathartic and real, perhaps that is what their fans have picked up on”

When asked about returning to tour and play in the UK again, Gunn replied: “I think I know when but I don’t think I can tell you just yet…”

Meanwhile, their upcoming tour dates with Muse and Thirty Seconds To Mars are below.

PVRIS are touring with Muse and Thirty Seconds To Mars