PVRIS’ Lynn Gunn talks going to therapy to overcome ‘dark times’

'I was actually disappointed when I would wake up. I knew that wasn’t okay'

PVRIS frontwoman Lynn ‘Gunn’ Gunnulfsen has opened up about her battles with depression, and going to therapy to overcome ‘dark times’.

“I would wake up in the morning and not want to get out of bed,” Gunn told Kerrang. “I was actually disappointed when I would wake up. I knew that wasn’t okay.

“[The demands of the band] got wrapped up into personal life things, overlapping and conflicting with time off and seeing family. I kinda liked it because I could run away and have an excuse for avoiding certain situations. I understand that it’s not the most noble mentality, but over time, I started to get resentful because I felt I didn’t even have time for myself at that point.”

Now, Gunn says she finds herself in “a much better place”.

“I’ve been going to therapy and talking with some people and that’s definitely helped,” she said. “Being able to lay out all your thoughts and figure out what’s triggering what. It’s about rewiring your brain. This is the main reason why I ended up where I did – you need to feel your emotions. You can’t bottle them up. You need to be vulnerable with yourself. My body and brain’s defence mechanism was to turn everything off. It’s a process and you have to be kind to yourself. Other people want to help and they do. It’s easier said than done, when you’re in that state, you will push people away because you feel like no-one can really understand it- but some people can.”

She added: “I’m trying to apply everything I’ve learnt over the past few years to try to enjoy everything fully and be present in the moment. It’s a clichéd thing to learn or come to terms with over time, but you really have to just embrace darkness and lean to honour that as much as the light.”​

Speaking of the upcoming album, frontwoman Lynn ‘Gunn’ Gunnulfsen told NME said: “I don’t want to give away too much, but I believe it is much broader and opened up in all aspects – sonically, lyrically, and visually. I really hate to say it’s more ‘mature’ but we wrote ‘White Noise’ when I was 19 and we have all changed so much and experienced so much in the past 3 years at such a quick and intense rate, the music definitely reflects that.”

