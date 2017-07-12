PVRIS’ Lynn Gunn talks going to therapy to overcome ‘dark times’
'I was actually disappointed when I would wake up. I knew that wasn’t okay'
PVRIS frontwoman Lynn ‘Gunn’ Gunnulfsen has opened up about her battles with depression, and going to therapy to overcome ‘dark times’.
“I would wake up in the morning and not want to get out of bed,” Gunn told Kerrang. “I was actually disappointed when I would wake up. I knew that wasn’t okay.
“[The demands of the band] got wrapped up into personal life things, overlapping and conflicting with time off and seeing family. I kinda liked it because I could run away and have an excuse for avoiding certain situations. I understand that it’s not the most noble mentality, but over time, I started to get resentful because I felt I didn’t even have time for myself at that point.”
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
Now, Gunn says she finds herself in “a much better place”.
“I’ve been going to therapy and talking with some people and that’s definitely helped,” she said. “Being able to lay out all your thoughts and figure out what’s triggering what. It’s about rewiring your brain. This is the main reason why I ended up where I did – you need to feel your emotions. You can’t bottle them up. You need to be vulnerable with yourself. My body and brain’s defence mechanism was to turn everything off. It’s a process and you have to be kind to yourself. Other people want to help and they do. It’s easier said than done, when you’re in that state, you will push people away because you feel like no-one can really understand it- but some people can.”
She added: “I’m trying to apply everything I’ve learnt over the past few years to try to enjoy everything fully and be present in the moment. It’s a clichéd thing to learn or come to terms with over time, but you really have to just embrace darkness and lean to honour that as much as the light.”
FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH:
MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet)
NME Newsletter
Sign up for the newsletter
She continued: “[Lyrically] it’s about finding myself in an even darker place and the overall process, people and experiences that happened through that.”
PVRIS’ full upcoming UK and European tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.
2 November – Backstage Halle Munich
3 November – Dynamo Zurich
4 November – Magazzini Generali Milan
6 November – Flex Vienna
7 November – Lucerna Music Bar Prague
8 November – Huxleys Berlin
9 November – Docks Hamburg
11 November – Pumpehuset Copenhagen
12 November – Fryhuset Stockholm
13 November – Rockefeller Oslo
15 November – Live Music Hall Cologne
16 November – Den Atelier Luxembourg
17 November – Tivoli Ronda Utrecht
18 November – Elysee Montmartre Paris
19 November – Trix Antwerp
22 November – 02 Academy Bristol
23 November – 02 Academy Birmingham
24 November – The Academy Dublin
25 November – Mandela Hall Belfast
27 November – 02 Academy Glasgow
28 November – 02 Apollo Manchester
30 November – 02 Brixton Academy London