Watch PVRIS’ video for new single ‘What’s Wrong’

PVRIS have shared a video for their new single ‘What’s Wrong’. Scroll below to watch.

The US band are gearing up to release their second album ‘All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell’ on August 4. The album was made with Blake Harnage – who previously produced their 2014 debut ‘White Noise’.

The group have now shared a clip for ‘What’s Wrong’, which sees singer Lynn Gunn attend a sinister dinner party with blindfolded guests.

After playing Reading and Leeds this summer, PVRIS will be heading out on a UK and European tour kicking off in November and culminating in their largest England headline show at London’s Brixton Academy.

Their full upcoming UK and European tour dates are below. They are touring with Muse and 30 Seconds To Mars in the US.

2 November – Backstage Halle Munich

3 November – Dynamo Zurich

4 November – Magazzini Generali Milan

6 November – Flex Vienna

7 November – Lucerna Music Bar Prague

8 November – Huxleys Berlin

9 November – Docks Hamburg

11 November – Pumpehuset Copenhagen

12 November – Fryhuset Stockholm

13 November – Rockefeller Oslo

15 November – Live Music Hall Cologne

16 November – Den Atelier Luxembourg

17 November – Tivoli Ronda Utrecht

18 November – Elysee Montmartre Paris

19 November – Trix Antwerp

22 November – 02 Academy Bristol

23 November – 02 Academy Birmingham

24 November – The Academy Dublin

25 November – Mandela Hall Belfast

27 November – 02 Academy Glasgow

28 November – 02 Apollo Manchester

30 November – 02 Brixton Academy London

Speaking of the upcoming album, frontwoman Lynn ‘Gunn’ Gunnulfsen told NME said: “I don’t want to give away too much, but I believe it is much broader and opened up in all aspects – sonically, lyrically, and visually. I really hate to say it’s more ‘mature’ but we wrote ‘White Noise’ when I was 19 and we have all changed so much and experienced so much in the past 3 years at such a quick and intense rate, the music definitely reflects that.”

She continued: “[Lyrically] it’s about finding myself in an even darker place and the overall process, people and experiences that happened through that.”