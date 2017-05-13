PWR BTTM dropped by label Polyvinyl following sexual assault allegations

"We are ceasing to sell and distribute PWR BTTM’s music"

New York punk duo PWR BTTM have been dropped by their label Polyvinyl, following sexual assault allegations made against band member Ben Hopkins.

On Thursday (May 11) the band released a statement responding to allegations of historical sexual assault. Hopkins was described by one social media user as a “known sexual predator” and was alleged to have made “unwanted advances on minors”. Responding to the allegations, the band wrote: “The allegations come as a surprise, but we are trying to address them with openness and accountability.” Read their full statement here.

In the days since, two of PWR BTTM’s touring members have quit the band, two support acts for their upcoming tour have pulled out, festivals including Hopscotch and Bled Fest have dropped them from line-ups, and they have been dropped by Salty Artist Management.

Now their label Polyvinyl has released a statement explaining that they “are ceasing to sell and distribute PWR BTTM’s music”. They are also offering full refunds on PWR BTTM products bought from Polyvinyl. See the full statement below:

“Throughout our 20 years, Polyvinyl has purposefully operated on the core principle that everyone deserves to be treated with fairness and respect. There is absolutely no place in the world for hate, violence, abuse, discrimination or predatory behavior of any kind.

“In keeping with this philosophy, we want to let everyone know that we are ceasing to sell and distribute PWR BTTM’s music. If you have ordered PWR BTTM products from Polyvinyl and would like to receive a full refund for your purchase, please contact mailorder@polyvinylrecords.com. We ask for your patience as we work to quickly process all requests.

“We will be making donations to the following incredibly important organizations: RAINN (rainn.org) to support its efforts against sexual violence, and AVP (avp.org) to aid its programs against LGBTQ violence.

“Our hearts go out to all victims of discrimination and all survivors of sexual violence.”

PWR BTTM released their second album ‘Pageant’ yesterday (May 12). On the same day they were scheduled to play a New York album launch gig at Rough Trade Brooklyn, but it was cancelled without a statement.