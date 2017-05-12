PWR BTTM dropped by management following sexual assault claims

Label also offering refunds to fans who have already bought their album

Punk duo PWR BTTM have been dropped by their management following sexual assault allegations facing band member Ben Hopkins.

Yesterday, PWR BTTM were forced to speak out after member Hopkins was accused of alleged instances of historic sexual assault. Hopkins was described as a “known sexual predator” and alleged to have made “unwanted advances on minors” by one social media user. The band said in response: “The allegations come as a surprise, but we are trying to address them with openness and accountability.” Read their full statement here.

Two of PWR BTTM’s touring members have quit the band following the allegations and two support acts have dropped out of their upcoming tour. Now, Salty Artist Management, the company that represented the band, have released a statement distancing themselves from the group.

A statement posted to Facebook reads: “In light of the allegations involving members of PWR BTTM, Salty Artist Management will no longer be working with the band. We do not take these kind of allegations lightly and our thoughts are with victims and survivors of abuse who have been affected by this.”

AV Club also reports that the band’s label Polyvinyl has offered refunds to fans that have already purchased the band’s new record.

PWR BTTM release their new album ‘Pageant’ today (May 12) but have cancelled their New York album launch gig.