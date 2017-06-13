PWR BTTM sign new management deal to re-release music

It was claimed that Ben Hopkins was 'a known sexual predator'

In an attempt to take back control of their music, PWR BTTM have signed a new management deal in a bid to re-release their debut album.

Last month just days before the release of their second album ‘Pageant’, guitarist and singer Ben Hopkins was accused of several cases of ‘historic sexual assault‘ – with it claimed that he was ‘a known sexual predator’.

The band ‘strongly contested’ all allegations of sexual assault, while they were dropped by their management and record label, various touring band members quit and several support bands spoke out against Hopkins. PWR BTTM’s tour dates were subsequently cancelled with their music also pulled form streaming services.

Now, as Billboard reports, PWR BTTM have been working with new manager Lisa Barbaris and attorney Jeffrey Koenig of Serling Rooks Hunter McKoy & Worob to re-claim their music, gaining the distribution rights to their 2015 debut album, ‘Ugly Cherries’. The album will reportedly be made available again on streaming services on June 13.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“To see Polyvinyl derail and potentially destroy the band’s career in such an impulsive manner is very troubling,” said Barbaris. “I’ve never seen a label respond in such an irresponsible way in the 30-plus years I’ve been in the music business.

“We’re happy ‘Ugly Cherries’ is available again and thankful to Father/Daughter Records for their cooperation in transferring the record’s distribution rights to PWR BTTM. We hope we will be able to reach an arrangement with Polyvinyl that satisfies their needs as a business and allows listeners to access PWR BTTM’s music.”

Meanwhile, attorney Jeffrey Koenig said: “PWR BTTM put a tremendous amount of time, effort, love and resources into creating and recording the body of work that would eventually become Pageant.

“It is important that their former label allows their fans to hear this album.”

A Polyvinyl spokesman added: “Polyvinyl has been in contact with PWR BTTM’s team to work out a separation, and is waiting for details necessary to make that happen. Polyvinyl wishes to make the transition as easy as possible and has no desire to prevent the band from releasing ‘Pageant’ once an agreement has been reached.”