PWR BTTM support band T-Rextasy pull out of tour and speak out on sexual assault claims

'We made a mistake supporting this band'

NYC band T-Rextasy have spoken out about the allegations of sexual assault levelled against PWR BTTM – as well as pulling out of their upcoming tour with the band.

Yesterday, PWR BTTM were forced to speak out after member Ben Hopkins was accused of alleged instances of historic sexual assault. Hopkins was described as a “known sexual predator” and alleged to have made “unwanted advances on minors” by one social media user.

The band said: “The allegations come as a surprise, but we are trying to address them with openness and accountability.”

Now, T-Rextasy have spoken out against the band.

“Hi folks,” the band wrote on Twitter. “We will speak more later about our next steps, but want to address the accusations against PWR BTTM as soon as possible. We wish we could say these allegations come as a complete surprise, but that is not the truth. Around the time we agreed to a July tour with PWR BTTM, someone came to us privately and warned us that they had these experiences w Ben. They asked us not to share them publicly.”

They continued: “At the time we felt we should continue w the tour. We did not want to out the person who had come to us in confidence. We feared that ducking out of a tour offer with no excuse would damage our professional relationships, many connected very personally to PWR BTTM.

“This in no way excuses us from culpability. We were scared and confused but we were also selfish. We made a mistake supporting this band. We put our career above the safety of fans who have trusted us and supported us and there’s no way for us to remedy that. We feel that we may not be the only people in this community to have heard these allegations before today.”

T-Rextasy added: “We ask our peers to be honest in regards to their complicity in this situation. If anyone would like to talk to us, our inbox here is open or you can email us at trextasyband@gmail.com. We are here to listen.

“To clarify: The tour referred to in this thread has not happened yet. It was supposed to be in the upcoming July.”

Offering support to victims, PWR BTTM wrote: “Our primary goal here is to ensure that a survivor of abuse has a voice, that their story should be heard and that people who cross the line should be held accountable. What this means for the band, our album, our fans and our upcoming tours is, as of yet, unclear. Music is everything to us, but we feel strongly that this matter needs to be addressed first. Updates forthcoming.”

Read their full statement:

The band release their new album ‘Pageant’ on Friday (May 12).