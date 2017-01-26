Queen + Adam Lambert announce summer 2017 North American tour

It all kicks off in Phoenix in June, with the tour set to take in 25 cities across the continent
Queen + Adam Lambert have announced a new North American tour for summer 2017.
The latest incarnation of Queen, which features 2009 American Idol runner-up Lambert on vocals, last played together in Bangkok, Thailand back in September. Lambert has filled in as lead vocalist for the band since 2011.
The band have today (January 26) announced a new North American tour for the summer, which will start in Phoenix, AZ on June 23. As well as performing Queen classics, a press release promises that the band will “debut a brand new show specially designed and created for this outing” throughout the tour.
See the newly-announced Queen + Adam Lambert tour dates below.
06/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
06/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
06/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
06/29 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
07/01 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
07/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
07/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
07/06 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Aren
07/08 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
07/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
07/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
07/18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
07/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills
07/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
07/23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
07/28 – New York, NY Barclays Center
07/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
07/31 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
08/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/04 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Back in December, Lambert hinted that he and Queen may appear at this year’s Glastonbury festival.