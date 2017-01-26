Queen + Adam Lambert announce summer 2017 North American tour

It all kicks off in Phoenix in June, with the tour set to take in 25 cities across the continent

Queen + Adam Lambert have announced a new North American tour for summer 2017.

The latest incarnation of Queen, which features 2009 American Idol runner-up Lambert on vocals, last played together in Bangkok, Thailand back in September. Lambert has filled in as lead vocalist for the band since 2011.

The band have today (January 26) announced a new North American tour for the summer, which will start in Phoenix, AZ on June 23. As well as performing Queen classics, a press release promises that the band will “debut a brand new show specially designed and created for this outing” throughout the tour.

See the newly-announced Queen + Adam Lambert tour dates below.

06/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

06/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

06/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

06/29 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

07/01 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

07/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

07/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

07/06 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Aren

07/08 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

07/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

07/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

07/18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

07/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

07/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

07/23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

07/28 – New York, NY Barclays Center

07/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

07/31 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

08/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/04 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Back in December, Lambert hinted that he and Queen may appear at this year’s Glastonbury festival.