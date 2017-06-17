Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran and Emeli Sandé honoured in Queen’s Birthday Honours list

J.K. Rowling and PC Keith Palmer were also among those to be recognised for their contributions to society

Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran and Emeli Sandé are among those who have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

A total of 1,109 people were awarded in the list, which was released yesterday (June 16). Honourees are chosen by civil servant committees based on nominations from the government and the public. More honours are given out at New Year’s.

McCartney, who was knighted in 2004, was promoted to a Companion Of Honour for services to music. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling received the same award for services to literature and philanthropy.

“I’m very happy about this huge honour and with the news coming on my birthday weekend and Father’s Day it makes it colossal!” said the Beatle in response to the news, as Associated Press reports.

Ed Sheeran, meanwhile, was made an MBE for his services to music and charity, as was Emeli Sandé. Sheeran described himself as “chuffed” in a post on Instagram.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Gone With The Wind actress Olivia de Havilland was made a dame in the honours, while Sandie Shaw also received an MBE. PC Keith Palmer, who was killed defending Parliament in the Westminster terror attack, was also recognised alongside Bernard Kenny, who tried to protect MP Jo Cox from being stabbed and killed last year.

Meanwhile, Eddie Vedder recently revealed that McCartney once accidentally punched him in the face.

The Pearl Jam frontman hosted a guest DJ set on SiriusXM’s new Beatles channel this week (June 12), during which he recalled the incident.

The pair were hanging out in a hotel bar in Seattle when McCartney began telling Vedder about a time when he hit a man. The Beatle mimed punching someone, but accidentally caught Vedder in the face.

“I remember tasting a bit of blood,” Vedder said, adding that McCartney apologised before finishing his anecdote.

“And I remember when it went away, when the pain subsided and the swelling went down,” he continued. “I kinda missed it.”