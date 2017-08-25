Queens Of The Stone Age have their own butcher shop paper now

Get your meat wrapped in special paper inspired by their new album 'Villains'

Queens Of The Stone Age have continued their promotional activities for new album ‘Villains‘ with the release of their own custom butcher shop paper.

The band’s seventh studio album is out today (August 25). In a four-star review, NME said: “‘Villains’ brings a smooth shot of disco to the band’s sleazy shtick… This is the sound of living in the moment and it’s glorious.”



Fans across America can now get their cuts of meat wrapped up in paper decorated with artwork inspired by the new record, as Pitchfork reports.

In an Instagram post, the band revealed the paper was available at independent butchers in Chapel Hill, Nashville, New Orleans, Brooklyn, Washington DC, Denver, Austin and Los Angeles.

Earlier today, Queens Of The Stone Age played a secret set at Leeds Festival. Taking to the stage in the NME/BBC Radio 1 tent at 12:45pm, the band played a run of tracks from ‘Villains’.

“Hey Leeds Festival, how the fuck are you?” asked frontman Josh Homme after warming up the crowd. “We’re Queens Of The Stone Age.” They then rushed into lead single ‘The Way You Used To Do’.

“Do me a favour,” asked Homme after the track. “Wake the fuck up. Wanna hear an old song? Me too.”

With a rendition of ‘My God Is The Sun’, the crowd burst into life for the remainder of the short but fast-paced set largely leaned on new album tracks, as well as a handful of classic singles and fan favourites.

QOTSA are now believed to be heading to Reading Festival at some point for another surprise show. Wolf Alice are now also rumoured for a secret set this weekend.