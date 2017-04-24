Queens of the Stone Age’s new album is mixed and finished

An in-the-studio picture has confirmed that the follow-up to 2013's '... Like Clockwork' has reached the final stages of completion

Queens of The Stone Age have moved a step closer to releasing their new album by confirming that the mixing of the new record has been completed.

The Josh Homme-led band have been busy working on the follow-up to their sixth album ‘… Like Clockwork’, which was released in 2013. Progress on the new record was reported earlier this month when the band posted a cryptic image on their social media channels along with the words ‘Twenty Five’ – possibly hinting at the name of the new album, or its lead single.

It now appears that Queens of the Stone Age have completed their seventh studio album after new pictures of the band were released yesterday (April 23). Pictured in Lurssen Mastering in Burbank, California, the studio wrote on the photo’s accompanying caption on Instagram: “an album just got mixed.” See the image below.

An album just got mixed… #joshhomme #queensofthestoneage #qotsa #troyvanleeuwen @mister_theodore #lurssenmastering #jontheodore #michaelshuman @troyvanleeuwen @queensofthestoneage A post shared by Arthur-Left Front Door Records (@arthur_lfdr) on Apr 23, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

The completion of one of the final stages of recording follows Homme’s comments last month that the band had “just finished” recording their new album. The frontman also recently revealed that the new record wouldn’t feature any special guests.

Meanwhile, Queens of the Stone Age were recently announced as part of the line-up for Chicago’s Riot Fest 2017, which takes place in September. That gig is only the third North American live date that the band have confirmed so far – they’ll also play at Amnesia Rockfest in Canada (June 22-25) and San Francisco’s Outside Lands Festival in August – though more tour news is expected.