Queens of the Stone Age announce 2018 European festival slot

The set will mark QOTSA's first show in Madrid for over a decade

Queens of the Stone Age have been confirmed as the first act to be playing at next year’s Mad Cool Festival.

The California band released their seventh studio album, ‘Villains’, earlier this year, and will take the record on tour around the European festival circuit in summer 2018 – with their itinerary set to include a huge headline slot at INMusic Festival in Croatia.

QOTSA will also perform at Mad Cool Festival next summer, with the Madrid event set to up its capacity to 80,000 for its 2018 edition. The slot will also mark Queens’ first gig in the Spanish capital in just over a decade, with the band last performing in the city all the way back in February 2008.

Taking place at the new venue of Valdebebas – IFEMA in Madrid, Mad Cool Festival – which this year will feature seven stages – will run from July 12-14 2018, with ticket details available here.

Late last month, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme made headlines after heroically breaking up a fight during their recent show at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

The band will set out on a UK and Ireland tour later this month – see their upcoming live dates below.

November

18 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley

19 – MANCHESTER Arena

21 – LONDON O2 Arena

23 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

24 – DUBLIN 3Arena