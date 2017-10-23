Queens Of The Stone Age are giving away free tickets to Madison Square Garden show on the New York Subway

Band play iconic NYC venue on Tuesday night (October 24)

Queens Of The Stone Age play famous New York City venue Madison Square Garden this week and have hidden free tickets to the show on the New York Subway.

Josh Homme and band play Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night (October 24) in support of their recent album ‘Villains’.

Ahead of the show, the band are giving fans the chance to find free tickets that they’ve hidden on the Q train line of the New York Subway system.

As Gothamist reports, envelopes containing three sets of free tickets have been hidden at the 57th Street/7th Avenue, 14th Street-Union Square, and Canal Street/Broadway stops.

The band’s label Matador Records confirmed the news with a series of Instagram posts:

‘Villains’ is the band’s seventh album was released in August.

Speaking to NME about the sound of the album, frontman Josh Homme said: “There are some slower moments but I like to dance, man, and whether it’s Eagles [Of Death Metal] or Queens or [Them Crooked] Vultures there’s no reason not to conjoin rock’n’roll and dance and hallelujah and darkness and all that in one thing. In a world of desperately going for ‘likes’ I think ‘Villains’ is more like, ‘We’ll take the dislikes, we’ll take all the outcasts’. This album is here to do bad guy stuff.”

He added: “Queens has always been like an ice-cream parlour or a video arcade, it’s safe from the bullshit of the day. I’m not interested in being topical in that way, yet at the same time it’s completely about now.”

Queens Of The Stone Age play the following UK and Ireland tour dates:

NOVEMBER

Saturday 18 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley

Sunday 19 – MANCHESTER Arena

Tuesday 21 – LONDON O2 Arena

Thursday 23 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Friday 24 – DUBLIN 3Arena