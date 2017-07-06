Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme speaks out over Manchester terror attack

Band will release new album 'Villains' on August 25

Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has spoken out over the recent terror attack in Manchester.

As fans were leaving an Ariana Grande gig, 22 people were killed when a lone bomber struck the foyer at Manchester Arena on May 22. Now, looking back at the tragedy and the terror attack at the Eagles Of Death Metal show at Paris’ Bataclan in 2015, Homme has spoken about the impact of such atrocities.

“It’s a terrifying club to be part of,” he told Rolling Stone. “You hope it never gets any bigger now than two artists. If you could trade places, you actually wouldn’t, because someone else would understand that. I don’t think I would wish that on anybody else. … There’s always been fucked-up shit. There’s always been villains. All it does is give you the raison d’être to go again. If you needed a fucking reason, you got one.”

He also defiantly refused to let the attacks affect him or his tour plans. “I refuse to philosophically feel any different than I always do,” he says. “This is what I want to do, and I’m gonna do that. It’s just always a desire. You can call it being free; you can call it being American; you can call it being punk rock; or you can call it being a banana-fucking-head. I don’t care what you call it. I’m gonna go do what we do, no matter what.”

Homme said the attack in Paris, nearly two years ago, forced him to rethink his own mortality.

“It affected the way I did everything,” he said. “It reinforced that you shouldn’t wait to do something or you’ll fucking regret it. Move now. If you have a beef with someone, squash it. If you want to do something, do it.”

The frontman previously told NME, the band’s forthcoming album ‘Villains’ escapes from “the bullshit of the day”.

“Queens has always been like an ice-cream parlour or a video arcade, it’s safe from the bullshit of the day. I’m not interested in being topical in that way, yet at the same time it’s completely about now,” he added.

‘Villains’ will be released on August 25.

They will also hit the road for a UK tour in November. They will play:

November 19 – Manchester Arena

November 21 – The O2, London

November 23 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

November 24 – 3Arena, Dublin