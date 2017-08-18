New Queens Of The Stone Age songs accidentally appear on Gordi vinyl

Vinyl mix-up sees unreleased QOTSA songs featuring on Gordi B-side

Songs from Queens Of The Stone Age‘s new album have accidentally been pressed onto vinyl copies of Gordi’s ‘Reservoir’ LP following a mix-up.

QOTSA release their seventh record ‘Villains’ on August 25, the same day that Australian singer-songwriter Gordi’s album comes out.

However, fans recently took to Reddit to report that the B-side of vinyl copies of ‘Reservoir’ actually features the second half of Queens’ album, specifically the songs ‘Fortress’, ‘Head Like a Haunted House’ and ‘Un-Reborn Again’.

Chris Swanson of Secretly Group, the family that includes Gordi’s label Jagjaguwar, confirmed the mishap and explained it was due to a mix-up with the pressing.

“This is a pressing defect that we’re working diligently to resolve as quickly as possible,” he told Pitchfork. “It’s not the first time this sort of thing has happened, but we’re all hoping it’s the last.”

Gordi has shared a statement that reads: “Obviously I was aware that the Queens of the Stone Age album was coming out the same week as mine and I was aware it would probably garner all the limelight, so the logical solution was to just chuck a bunch of their songs on ‘Reservoir’. I anticipate either people won’t notice or they’ll appreciate the dynamic shift.”

Meanwhile, QOTSA’s Josh Homme recently spoke to NME about the sound of the album, saying: “There are some slower moments but I like to dance, man, and whether it’s Eagles [Of Death Metal] or Queens or [Them Crooked] Vultures there’s no reason not to conjoin rock’n’roll and dance and hallelujah and darkness and all that in one thing. In a world of desperately going for ‘likes’ I think ‘Villains’ is more like, ‘We’ll take the dislikes, we’ll take all the outcasts’. This album is here to do bad guy stuff.”

Homme added: “Queens has always been like an ice-cream parlour or a video arcade, it’s safe from the bullshit of the day. I’m not interested in being topical in that way, yet at the same time it’s completely about now.”