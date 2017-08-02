Watch Queens Of The Stone Age mash-up Gorillaz’s ‘Clint Eastwood’ with ‘Feel Good Hit Of The Summer’

Josh Homme and band covered the song at Japan's Fuji Rock

Queens Of The Stone Age partially covered Gorillaz hit ‘Clint Eastwood’ during a festival appearance in Japan at the weekend.

Josh Homme and band were playing at Fuji Rock, where Gorillaz also performed, when they dropped a snippet of the Gorillaz classic into a rendition of their 2000 song ‘Feel Good Hit Of The Summer’.

Watch footage of the mash-up below.

Queens Of The Stone Age release their new album ‘Villains’ on August 25.

Speaking to NME about the sound of the album, frontman Josh Homme said: “There are some slower moments but I like to dance, man, and whether it’s Eagles [Of Death Metal] or Queens or [Them Crooked] Vultures there’s no reason not to conjoin rock’n’roll and dance and hallelujah and darkness and all that in one thing. In a world of desperately going for ‘likes’ I think ‘Villains’ is more like, ‘We’ll take the dislikes, we’ll take all the outcasts’. This album is here to do bad guy stuff.”

He added: “Queens has always been like an ice-cream parlour or a video arcade, it’s safe from the bullshit of the day. I’m not interested in being topical in that way, yet at the same time it’s completely about now.”

Earlier this week, the band were forced to cancel their appearance at Outside Lands festival due to injury.

The announcement was made via the festival’s Twitter on Monday (July 31), confirming that the band will no longer be playing at the San Franscisco based event, which is set to take place next month. Queens Of The Stone Age had been scheduled to perform on August 12.

“Queens apologize for any inconvenience & we look forward to returning to the Bay Area at a later date,” the band followed-up.

QOTSA’s full upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below.

NOVEMBER

Saturday 18 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley

Sunday 19 – MANCHESTER Arena

Tuesday 21 – LONDON O2 Arena

Thursday 23 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Friday 24 – DUBLIN 3Arena