Queens Of The Stone Age announce festival appearance the same weekend as Glastonbury

Josh Homme and band will headline Quebec's Montebello Rock Fest
Queens Of The Stone Age have announced they will play a festival in Canada the same weekend that this year’s Glastonbury Festival takes place.
Glastonbury 2017 will run from June 21-25, with Josh Homme and band now confirmed to headline Quebec’s Montebello Rock Fest, which will be held between June 23-24. Other acts joining QOTSA on the bill include Rammstein, Iggy Pop, The Offspring and Megadeth.
The news has sparked speculation among fans whether it rules Queens Of The Stone Age out for Worthy Farm this summer.
After appearing in the studio with Dave Grohl and Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes, as well as teasing fans of progress on their long-awaited new album with photos from the recording studio, QOTSA were also recently confirmed for Fuji Rock, which take place in July.
Last week, Glastonbury organisers Michael and Emily Eavis told NME that the next line-up announcement was due in March, as well as revealing that they’d booked ‘twice as many bands for 2017‘ and they’d be introducing the new area of a new ‘drive-in cinema‘.
So far, Radiohead are the only officially confirmed act for the festival, while Wiley confirmed himself for the festival last week and The Avalanches also leaked that they would be performing. Now, country icon Kris Kristofferson also looks set to play – with his tour listings on his website showing that he’ll be playing the Pyramid Stage on 23 June.
Other rumoured acts for Glastonbury 2017 include Ed Sheeran, and Depeche Mode.
Watch Michael and Emily Eavis talk Glastonbury 2017 at the V05 NME Awards: