Queens of the Stone Age tease new video

Watch Josh Homme do a dance in a nice leather jacket

Queens of the Stone Age seem to have teased their new video with a quick clip posted on their Instagram earlier today (August 14).

The band revealed ‘The Evil Has Landed’, the latest track to be taken from their incoming new album ‘Villains’ last week (August 10). Produced by Mark Ronson, it’s a six-and-a-half-minute mini-epic.

Now, a clip has been posted on the band’s Instagram which sees frontman Josh Homme dancing in a leather jacket and shoes while sporting a quiff. See the clip below.

QOTSA x Jonas Åkerlund x @applemusic – 16.08.17 A post shared by QOTSA (@queensofthestoneage) on Aug 14, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

While the video hasn’t been formally announced, the caption reads ‘QOTSA x Jonas Åkerlund x @applemusic – 16.08.17’.

Jonas Åkerlund is a Swedish drummer and director, best known for making music videos, so it would seem that a new video from the band is very likely.

Queens Of The Stone Age release their new album ‘Villains’ on August 25. It’s completely free of special guests, with the band recently telling NME they wanted to avoid ‘becoming a parody of themselves’. A drunk Dave Grohl was, however, turfed out of the studio at one point.

The band also claimed that guitars are “going extinct” in a recent interview.

Drummer Jon Theodore said: “It’s like guitars are going extinct in a lot of ways. Now it’s punk to learn upright bass or classical guitar….It’s a new world right now, and sometimes I feel like a dinosaur but most of the time I’m just grateful that we got started before this transition started – I mean we’re still firmly rooted in the world of guitar.”

Queens Of The Stone Age play the following UK dates to celebrate the release of ‘Villains’.

November 18 – SSE Wembley Arena, London

November 19 – Manchester Arena

November 21 – The O2, London

November 23 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

November 24 – 3Arena, Dublin