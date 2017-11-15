Queens of the Stone Age added to NOS Alive 2018 line-up

Josh Homme and co. join The National in being confirmed for next year's Lisbon festival

Queens of the Stone Age have been officially confirmed for NOS Alive 2018.

The California band, who released their seventh studio album ‘Villains’ earlier this year, will join the European festival circuit in summer 2018 – with their itinerary set to include a huge headline slot at INMusic Festival in Croatia.

After confirming their appearance at next summer’s Mad Cool Festival last week, QOTSA have now been added to the line-up of NOS Alive 2018. The Lisbon festival will welcome Josh Homme and his bandmates for a set on the Friday of the festival (July 13), with NOS Alive set to run from July 12-14 next year.

QOTSA join The National on the bill for NOS Alive, with further announcements about the line-up set to be made in the coming weeks.

Last year, the Portuguese coastal festival saw stellar performances from the likes of Depeche Mode, Foo Fighters, The xx, The Weeknd, Phoenix, Royal Blood and many more.

For tickets and more information about NOS Alive 2018, visit here.

Last month, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme made headlines after heroically breaking up a fight during their show at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

The band will set out on a UK and Ireland tour on Saturday (November 18).