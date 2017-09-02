Queens of the Stone Age and Taylor Swift land first-ever UK number one chart positions

QOTSA soared to the top of the album chart with 'Villains', while Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' is this week's number one single

Queens of the Stone Age and Taylor Swift have scored their first-ever UK number one positions in the album and singles chart respectively.

QOTSA soared to the top of the album charts this week with their seventh studio LP ‘Villains’, clocking up 32,000 sales in its first week.

The record, which was produced by Mark Ronson, dislodged Ed Sheeran‘s ‘÷‘ from the top spot to earn the California band the honour for the first time in their career.

Elsewhere in this week’s album chart, The War On Drugs‘ new record ‘A Deeper Understanding’ notched the number three spot – a career-best in the UK for the Adam Granduciel-led band – while Pvris‘ second album ‘All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell’ went in at number four.

Swift, meanwhile, went straight to number one in the Official Singles Chart with her comeback single, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’.

The accomplishment is the artist’s first-ever UK number one single, with the track accumulating 30,000 downloads and 5.3 million streams in its opening week.

Swift’s success sees Dua Lipa move down to the number two spot after two weeks at number one with ‘New Rules’.

This week’s singles chart also marks the first all-female top three since October 2014. Back then, Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ was at number three, while Meghan Trainor’s ‘All About That Bass’ held off Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj’s ‘Bang Bang’ to claim the number one spot.

Yesterday (September 1), Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds spoke out over the ‘backlash’ he’s received from Swift’s fans after he accused the star of ‘fleecing them’.