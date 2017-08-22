Watch Queens of the Stone Age talk to their own albums in ‘Villains’ focus group

The band's previous albums give their verdict on the new record

Queens of the Stone Age have released a hilarious video which sees their previous albums rate their forthcoming new record ‘Villains’.

In the clip, Liam Lynch asks each album what they think of ‘Villains’. Their answers are voiced by frontman Josh Homme.

Their self-titled debut asks “what other album” and jokes that they’re “too high” to answer the question.

‘Rated R’ simply replies “yah” while ‘Songs For The Deaf’ hilariously says it won’t be listening to it “because Nick’s not on it” adding “Where’s Dave?”

See the clip below.

The band also released a behind-the-scenes video, which shows Josh Homme coming up with the answers – well, mostly laughing at the answers. See that below.

‘Villains’ is released on August 25.

Speaking to NME about the sound of the album, frontman Josh Homme said: “There are some slower moments but I like to dance, man, and whether it’s Eagles [Of Death Metal] or Queens or [Them Crooked] Vultures there’s no reason not to conjoin rock’n’roll and dance and hallelujah and darkness and all that in one thing. In a world of desperately going for ‘likes’ I think ‘Villains’ is more like, ‘We’ll take the dislikes, we’ll take all the outcasts’. This album is here to do bad guy stuff.”

He added: “Queens has always been like an ice-cream parlour or a video arcade, it’s safe from the bullshit of the day. I’m not interested in being topical in that way, yet at the same time it’s completely about now.”

Their upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below.

NOVEMBER

Saturday 18 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley

Sunday 19 – MANCHESTER Arena

Tuesday 21 – LONDON O2 Arena

Thursday 23 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Friday 24 – DUBLIN 3Arena